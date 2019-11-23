Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz Fight Purses: Wilder Banks Huge

Spread the word!













Tonight (Sat. November 23, 2019) Deontay Wilder will put his WBC heavyweight championship up for grabs in a rematch with Luis Ortiz.

The action goes down from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Thanks to ESPN, we now know the fight purses for the fighters involved in tonight’s main card. Check them out below.

Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz Fight Purses

Deontay Wilder $3 million (guaranteed around $20 million)

Luis Ortiz $1.5 million (guaranteed around $7 million)

Leo Santa Cruz $750,000 (guaranteed around $2 million)

Miguel Flores $100,000

Brandon Figueroa $200,000

Julio Ceja $50,000

Luis Nery – $300,000

Manny Rodriguez – $75,000 (fight cancelled)

What do you think of the fight purses for Wilder and Ortiz tonight?