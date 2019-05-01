Manager: Deontay Wilder Has Full Plate, Anthony Joshua Must Wait For 2020

WBC heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder will return to the ring in May.

However, he won’t be taking on a household name. Instead, he’ll be facing mandatory challenger Dominic Breazeale. Many fans would’ve preferred to have seen Wilder rematch Tyson Fury, or even finally challenge heavyweight king Anthony Joshua. In regards to Joshua, Wilder co-manager Shelly Finkel told Tha Boxing Voice such a match-up will have to wait.

Wilder’s plate is full at the moment. If Joshua wants to fight “The Bronze Bomber,” it’ll have to wait until 2020 (via Boxing Scene):

“He’s fighting his mandatory now, then we have a pretty full slate for this year, then we will discuss fighting Joshua next year. The name calling, the immaturities that are in the press, they won’t help but won’t hinder making the fight,” Finkel said.

“They are all in the works. There is nothing confirmed at this point, the only thing that is locked in is the fight with Breazeale on May 18. If everything goes the way we hope it will, we will then discuss his next fight. I have spoken with [DAZN top executive] John Skipper more than once.

“Him and I are developing a very good relationship, I’m very fond of him. Those talks will continue, and eventually it will lead to a fight of Deontay and Joshua.”

Joshua is also occupied for the time being. He’ll be defending his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles against Andy Ruiz from Madison Square Garden. The fight goes down on June 1 and will be Joshua’s United States debut.

Initially, Joshua was scheduled to face Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller. However, a failed drug test from Miller led to an opponent change.