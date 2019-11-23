Deontay Wilder Expects Andy Ruiz Win In Anthony Joshua Rematch

Spread the word!













WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder does not expect the result to change when Andy Ruiz Jr. meets Anthony Joshua in their rematch next month.

Ruiz shocked the world in June when he defeated Joshua to become the new unified heavyweight champion of the world. After much negotiation, the rematch will finally take place December 7 at the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

And despite Ruiz going into his first title defense as an underdog, “The Bronze Bomber” still thinks he will come out on top again:

“My answer hasn’t changed. I really believe Andy is going to go in there and do it again,” Wilder told Sky Sports (via BJ Penn). “When I look at the first fight and I see certain things as a fighter, there are certain things that a lot of red flags that alert me.

“If that same mindset and moment go into the second fight, Andy Ruiz is going to win that easily.”

Wilder does not only predict Ruiz to win — he wants him to win as well.

Wilder takes on Luis Ortiz in a rematch tonight and if both him and Ruiz come out on top, there’s a greater chance of boxing finally having a unified heavyweight champion:

“And, you know, I prefer him to win,” Wilder added. “We are in the same stable and when he wins, we have the opportunity to unify the division. We finally have the opportunity to have one champion, one face, one name. If Joshua wins I don’t think that is going to be. He’s already stated that. He has no interest in me and fighting. That isn’t what the fans want to hear or see. I want unification. I want one champion, one face, one name. The heavyweight division is too small to have so many champions.

“I understand lower weight classes, they can go up and down. You can have many champions. In the heavyweight division, the heavyweight division is all about the big boys, all about the power. It is a special division… That’s why you need one champion in this sport right here and if I have another fighter willing to put his belt on the line with mine, that is what I want at the end of the day.”

