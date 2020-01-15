Deontay Wilder Claims He’d ‘End A Life’ If He Fought In MMA

Spread the word!













Many boxers have talked about competing in mixed martial arts (MMA), but perhaps no transition from the sweet science to the cage would be more interesting than that of WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

Wilder is currently preparing to defend his title in a highly-anticipated rematch with lineal champion Tyson Fury. “The Bronze Bomber” spoke to Tha Boxing Voice ahead of the contest, and was asked about a potential career in MMA. Wilder said “of course” to the possibility, and added his already destructive punching power could be even deadlier inside the Octagon. (H/T Talk Sport)

“I’ve spoke out about that before, of course, for me, I’ll fight you in my sport and I’ll come to your sport and do it too,” Wilder. “I feel MMA, they allow you to get on top of your opponent and bash his face in with velocity and speed coming downwards. Four-ounce gloves, I already talk about getting people out of the ring. But, that would definitely be the sport where I show it, man.

“It’s just different rules, different things. I’m built with a set of skills. I have a lot of intellect and a lot of knowledge of combat, period. So I see all the MMA guys always come to boxing because in boxing you have to stand on your feet. You have to be a motherf***ing man for 36 minutes.”

Wilder has already talked about killing someone inside the boxing ring, however, he believes he’d truly “end a life” if he stepped into the MMA cage.

“I wouldn’t mind going into [that] world as well too. One for one. May the best man win. You know, all this is fantasy talk,” Wilder said. “I don’t think anything will ever come to fruition. I’m just too dangerous of a man in any type of combat sports. I really would end a life because I have the power to, and that’s just the damn truth.”

