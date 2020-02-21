Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II Weigh-In Live Stream & Video

Spread the word!













Tonight (Fri. February 21, 2020) WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will weigh-in before their highly-anticipated rematch tomorrow.

You can watch the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II weigh-in here with us in the video player below. After the weigh-in, the pair will once again collide inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena from Las Vegas, Nevada. Unfortunately, due to their physical altercation earlier this week, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) has banned Wilder and Fury from facing off after stepping on the scale.

It will be interesting to see if they go along with the commission’s wishes. Check out the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II weigh-in here below.

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II Weigh-In

Main Card (PPV, 9 p.m. ET)