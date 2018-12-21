Demetrious Johnson Talks Weight Cuts & ONE Super Series

The wait to hear just who exactly ONE Championship’s star signing Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson will share the cage with, in his professional debut is over.



It has been confirmed that Johnson, one of the world’s best pound for pound mixed martial artists will face off against Japan’s Yuya “Little Piranha” Wakamatsu in Tokyo, Japan at ONE: A NEW ERA on 31 March.



Wakamatsu is a former Pancrase Flyweight Tournament Champion, who has ten wins to his name with nine of those coming by way of knockout.



Fans will be impatiently counting down the days until “Mighty Mouse” makes that walk down the ONE ramp. However, it will not only be fans who are eager to see how Johnson performs in his new environment but Johnson himself.



In a recent interview with ONE commentator Mitch “ The Dragon” Chilson, the 32-year-old shared his thoughts on ONE ’s progressive weight cutting policy.



“This is a new weight class for me essentially. I am used to fighting at 125 in North America, where I deplete myself completely to make the weight class,” he said



“Now I happen to weigh-in at 135, hydrated, and that is something I am going to have to get used to.”



It could be that fans may see an even more polished version of Johnson competing come March and that would be an intimidating prospect for his rivals in the Flyweight Grand Prix.



“I am looking forward to it, [to] diet down and get myself to like 134 hydrated and see how it goes.



“I am so used to competing on 24 hours’ notice of rehydrating. So it will be different to compete fully hydrated.”



Johnson has also become a fan of the ONE Super Series, and during the interview, he spoke openly about his desire to take part in the series eventually.



“I have always been fascinated by Muay Thai and kickboxing,” he said



“When I see guys like Giorgio Petrosyan and Nicky [Holzken] and Cosmo [Alexandre], I watched that bout [Holzken- Cosmo].



“Just to see how they don’t have to worry about so much. They don’t have to worry about their takedowns or submission. They can just worry about their striking.



“So I think before my time is done in my career I would love to get a kickboxing or Muay Thai bout.”



Johnson added that he would first have to see how his body would react to rigors of the stand-up disciplines before making any firm commitments and that his mixed martial arts career is his priority.



It seems that with every interview Johnson gives, the anticipation amongst fans to see him compete, continues to keep on increasing.

