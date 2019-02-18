Demetrious Johnson Feels At Home With ONE Championship’s Core Values

By Dan Paulo Errazo



Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson found a new home with ONE Championship after CEO Chatri Sityodtong talked about the core values the promotion instills in their athletes and their plan to show the world that they are not just another fighting company.



Integrity, honor, respect, and courage are just some of the values that Johnson identifies with not just as a martial artist, but also as a human being.



“I’m very excited to be a ONE athlete,” Johnson said. “The biggest thing that I loved about my first time in Singapore was seeing how passionate Chatri is about the company and the athletes.”

Mandatory Credit: Tracy Lee for USA TODAY Sports

“Mighty Mouse” believes that a true World Champion should also possess the right values to back his skills. ONE Championship gave him exactly what he wanted, a roster of World Champions to challenge his skills and a company with a heart.



This, for the AMC Pankration mixed martial artist, was the main selling point in his decision.



“I think values are everything,” Johnson said. “Not just as a martial artist but as a human being, as a father, as a husband. If we don’t have values, then what are we living our lives on?”



Every time he hears Sityodtong talk about ONE Championship, from the negotiations up to the latest press conference, he can’t help but feel impressed that such an amazing company exists and that he finds himself in so much synergy.





“I think the whole of ONE Championship understands the values that Chatri is trying to display to the world, and I am full 100 percent supportive of that,” Johnson said.



On 31 March at ONE: A NEW ERA, the 12-time Flyweight World Champion is ready to represent the promotion’s core values when he faces FILA Pankration World Champion Timofey Nastyukhin in Tokyo, Japan.



They are part of the eight-man ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix which will see a tournament champion crowned who will eventually challenge for the ONE Flyweight World Title. Johnson is looking to not only win and announce his arrival to Asian mixed martial arts, but also to showcase his values inside the cage.



“Expect me to bring the same values as I always brought in mixed martial arts,” Johnson concluded.



“Always carrying myself with humility, having honor, and always respecting my opponents. And obviously displaying my skills.”

