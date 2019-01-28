Oscar De La Hoya Believes Canelo Knocks Out GGG In Trilogy Fight

One of the biggest rivalries in boxing at the moment is between middleweights Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

At one point, Golovkin was the undefeated king of boxing’s middleweight division. A highly-anticipated fight between Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez was rumored for quite some time. Finally, the pair squared off in a big Las Vegas event in September of 2017. Many believe that Golovkin dominated the fight after 12 rounds of boxing. However, judges turned in a controversial Majority Draw decision.

A year later, the rematch took place from the T-Mobile Arena yet again. This time, the fight was much more competitive. But most fans and experts still had Golovkin winning on their scorecards. Despite this, Alvarez was awarded the Majority Decision victory. The Mexican star, arguably boxing’s biggest attraction at the moment, currently reigns as the WBA, WBC, and lineal middleweight champion.

Not to mention a WBO light middleweight title win over Rocky Fielding this past December. Recently, Golden Boy Promotions’ Oscar De La Hoya spoke to Boxing Scene about a possible trilogy bout between Alvarez and Golovkin. De La Hoya is confident the fight will happen at some point. Not only is he confident the fight will get done, but he’s confident Alvarez will be the first man to knock out Golovkin inside the ring:

“There’s no doubt whatsoever,” De La Hoya said. “Canelo wants to fight the very best, and I can assure you that, third time around, Canelo will knock him out.”

Before that can happen, Alvarez has a date with IBF middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs. The two will unify their middleweight titles on May 4th in Las Vegas. While speaking to the DAZN streaming service, De La Hoya broke down how negotiations for the fight went:

“[It was the] last second, the 11th hour,” said De La Hoya. “I was one night tweeting and said to myself, ‘how am I going to make this happen?’.

“I sent out a tweet that said we were going to talk to GGG and make the third fight happen and Jacobs’ promoter, Matchroom Boxing, called [Golden Boy president] Eric Gomez the next day and said you have a fight with Jacobs.

“My plan worked – now we have one of the best middleweights fights in recent years.”