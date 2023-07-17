OnlyFans model Daniella Hemsley caused an uproar in the world of boxing after flashing her breasts whilst celebrating a hard-fought victory at a Kingpyn Boxing event over the weekend.

Emanating from the 3A Arena in Dublin, the Kingpyn Boxing High Stakes Tournament featured influencers from around the world coming together to battle it out inside the squared circle. And though the event did deliver some entertaining scraps, much of the attention after Saturday’s card was focused on social media darling Daniella Hemsley who, in a very viral moment, but not an altogether original celebration, lifted her top and gave fans something a little extra for their money.

Daniella Hemsley flashes the crowd on live tv after her first win 😳 pic.twitter.com/4CSJJxeir1 — Detect Clips💕 (@detectclips) July 16, 2023

The northern exposure received immediate criticism online, with many suggesting that influencer boxing is hurting the sport, turning the sweet science into a circus.

Daniella Hemlsey did confirm in a post-fight interview that she had received prior approval for the NSFW celebration, but ultimately issued an apology to fans who might have been offended by the nudity on display.

“I DID IT! Ola definitely didn’t have a walk in the park (her words) but Big respect, that was true WAR,” Hemsley wrote on Instagram. “I also apologies to anyone who may have felt offended by my excitement, I did actually have tassels on but the sweat stuck them to my bra lol.”

Maybe not the most sincere apology in the history of sports, but to be fair, Hemsley’s appearance at the event was completely under the radar until she flashed the crowd.

Daniella Hemsley Slammed by Some of the Best Women in the Sport

Daniella Hemsley’s move was widely panned by some of the sports’ most influential women, including the self-proclaimed greatest women’s boxer of all time and current Professional Fighters League prospect, Claressa Sheilds. “Wow….. this is a step backwards for womens boxing. Stop this shit,” Shields wrote on Twitter while sharing the uncensored video clip.

Wow….. this is a step backwards for womens boxing. Stop this shit https://t.co/FEb7cSfMqP — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) July 15, 2023

WBO world champion Sandy Ryan also offered her thoughts on the incident, saying, “Mess! Stop f#cking with boxing when there’s young kids that want to have someone to look up to this is not it!”