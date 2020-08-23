Opening the main card is a bout between two Welterweight’s, Daniel Rodriguez and Dwight Grant.

Round 1: Both men testing the range with their jab. Rodriguez lands a nice left hand after Grant swings big with a right hook. A huge right-hand puts Rodriguez down, Rodriguez covers while Grant lands a volume of ground and pound. Grant takes the back as Rodriguez defends and eventually gets back to his feet. Once back on the feet Rodriguez drops Grant for a moment with a left hook. Grant makes his way back to his feet and the two exchange in the pocket. Rodriguez lands a big left hook dropping Grant before finishing him with another as he began to cover.

Official Result: Daniel Rodriguez def. Dwight Grant via TKO (Punches) 2:24, R1