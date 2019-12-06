Dana White Reveals What He & Floyd Mayweather Have Planned For 2020

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White and retired boxer Floyd Mayweather are seriously working on an event for 2020.

Last month, the pair were at a Los Angeles Clippers game with Mayweather claiming he would be coming out of retirement again for a “spectacular event’ in 2020. Many speculated that it could be a collaboration for another boxer vs. MMA fighter event. Or maybe Mayweather would be competing under Zuffa Boxing.

For now, we still don’t know. But White confirmed that there is a deal in place — at least verbally — and if everything works out, there will be an event in October or November next year:

“It’s true,” White said on The Jim Rome Show (via MMA Weekly). “We sat at the Clippers game. We started talking and we literally got a deal done right there on the court. And if things play out the way things Floyd and I think they will, I will probably sit down with Al Haymon [Mayweather’s manager] in March and get a deal on paper.

“If everything goes our way, Floyd and I would be doing something in October or November [of 2020].”

We should expect more details in the coming months.

What do you think White and Mayweather have planned for the combat sports world?