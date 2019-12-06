Dana White Reveals What He & Floyd Mayweather Have Planned For 2020

UFC president Dana White and retired boxer Floyd Mayweather are seriously working on an event for 2020.
Last month, the pair were at a Los Angeles Clippers game with Mayweather claiming he would be coming out of retirement again for a “spectacular event’ in 2020. Many speculated that it could be a collaboration for another boxer vs. MMA fighter event. Or maybe Mayweather would be competing under Zuffa Boxing.
For now, we still don’t know. But White confirmed that there is a deal in place — at least verbally — and if everything works out, there will be an event in October or November next year:
“It’s true,” White said on The Jim Rome Show (via MMA Weekly). “We sat at the Clippers game. We started talking and we literally got a deal done right there on the court. And if things play out the way things Floyd and I think they will, I will probably sit down with Al Haymon [Mayweather’s manager] in March and get a deal on paper.
“If everything goes our way, Floyd and I would be doing something in October or November [of 2020].”
We should expect more details in the coming months.
What do you think White and Mayweather have planned for the combat sports world?
