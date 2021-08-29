Dana White has reacted to Jake Paul threatening to knock him out.

The YouTuber has been going at White for a while now. Most of the time he simply puts the UFC boss on blast for underpaying and mistreating his fighters.

Recently, Paul was asked how his ongoing feud with White will end.

“I think it ends with me running into him at a club in Vegas and me knocking him the fuck out,” he replied.

At the UFC Vegas 35 post-fight press conference, White laughed off Paul’s threat and joked about the internet celebrity’s level of opponents since he transitioned to boxing in 2020.

“It actually makes sense,” White said. “I’m 52 years old. I’m in the age bracket of guys he fights, so yeah, I could see him wanting to fight me. It’s all he fights are 50-year-olds.”

White insists he’s used to getting threatened by fighters. The UFC president told Paul to join the queue of people who want to knock him out.

“Let me tell you what,” White said. “Get in line. There are plenty of people who would like to assault me. Get in line. It’s a long f*cking line, buddy. You’re going to be waiting for a while. No, it doesn’t bother me. This is the business we’re in. I say it all the time about the fighters, too. We are not in the nice guy business. This is a very mean business. I say many mean things about people, too. It’s just part of this game. It’s all good.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

On Sunday, Paul faces the first real test of his career when he takes on Tyron Woodley. ‘The Chosen One’ is a former UFC champion and was still competing in MMA’s premier promotion until recently.

What do you think happens if Dana White and Jake Paul ever run into each other?