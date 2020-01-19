Dana White Reiterates Plans With Floyd Mayweather Following UFC 246

Spread the word!













Floyd Mayweather will be working with UFC president Dana White — whether it’s for a rematch with Conor McGregor remains to be seen.

Mayweather made sure to capitalize on McGregor’s successful return at UFC 246 on Saturday night by teasing a boxing rematch with the Irishman. Most would assume it’s just the former boxing champion’s way of staying in the headlines.

However, anything can happen in combat sports. After all, Mayweather and White have repeatedly teased a “spectacular event” in 2020 so it’s not out of the realms of possibility.

White even added that he was in touch with Mayweather on the night but didn’t say anything more:

“Floyd and I have been talking tonight, too,” White said at the post-fight press conference (via MMA Junkie). “Listen, we’re doing something with Floyd. We’re doing something with Floyd. And, umm, you know … I don’t know. It’s like, tonight’s the night of the fight, you got the Khabib fight coming, and there’s just so much going on.

“Floyd is in our plans, and we are in Floyd’s plans this year, and we’ll end up doing something.”

It looks like we’ll only really find out what the duo have planned in the latter half of the year.

Do you think we’ll see Mayweather fight McGregor again?