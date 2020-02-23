“Holy Sh*t!” Dana White Reacts To Tyson Fury Stopping Deontay Wilder

Spread the word!













UFC President Dana White opted to attend the eagerly anticipated boxing match between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury last night. In doing so he missed his promotions trip to Auckland, New Zealand which was headlined by Dan Hooker and Paul Felder.

As anyone on planet earth probably knows by now, Tyson Fury put on a dominant display to once again become a world champion. The British heavyweight went for the knockout from round one and almost got it in round three. Fury floored his opponent heavily, but the previously unbeaten Wilder showed toughness to fight on. However, by round seven the American had been down once more and was being battered, which forced his corner to throw in the towel.

White who was in attendance took time out to speak with IFL TV after the fight and he was seriously impressed by Fury’s emphatic victory, he said.

“He looked incredible tonight man. You know I liked him to outbox him but not to like that, holy shit! He abosluetly dominated him the entire time and he had power tonight, hurt him with every shot and he looked incredible.”

The UFC boss admitted he didn’t think Fury was going to be able to knock out Wilder despite the heavyweight colossal claiming that’s what he would do heading into the fight.

“I didn’t believe it either, White said. “I bet on Fury tonight. I thought that he would win by out boxing him. Although I did have rounds 9, 10, 11 and 12 for knockout, we were close.”

Speaking about former champion Wilder, White was full of praise for the true grit shown to continue fighting for as long as he did.

“He’s tough as f*cking tough can be. Broken eardrum kept fighting and was mad that the corner stopped it. It was a great fight!

Does Dana White’s presence at Wilder/Fury II mean Zuffa Boxing is ready for its launch?