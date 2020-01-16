Dana White Isn’t Thinking About Conor McGregor Boxing Right Now

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor has made it clear he’d like to box again in 2020.

“The Notorious” made his professional boxing debut in 2017 when he fought Floyd Mayweather in the biggest pay-per-view (PPV) of all time. McGregor lost the fight via 10th round TKO after a solid start, seemingly gassing himself out in the latter rounds. Now, McGregor has aspirations to win a boxing world title in 2020, with fights against the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao on his radar, as he noted in a recent interview.

“I would love that Floyd rematch,” McGregor said. “For what was in front of me, I thought I done very well. Some slight adjustments and I would have done even better. I feel I would take that victory. Manny Pacquiao…talks have been ongoing with that.”

UFC president Dana White, who would obviously need to be on board in order for McGregor to compete in a boxing ring, was asked about this during a recent interview with MMA Junkie. White said he isn’t even thinking about McGregor potentially boxing right now, instead focused on the Irishman’s return to mixed martial arts (MMA) action this weekend (Sat. January 18, 2020) against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

“I’m not thinking about that right now,” White said. “Conor has this fight on Saturday, which puts him in line for another title shot (with a win). I’m not even thinking about the boxing stuff as far as Conor goes.”

Do you think McGregor will take a professional boxing fight in 2020?