Dana White Hints Amanda Nunes vs. Claressa Shields Crossover Fight Is In The Works

Spread the word!













It looks like we may be getting a first major female crossover fight with Amanda Nunes and Claressa Shields.

Shields — boxing’s unified middleweight champion — has gone on record multiple times this year claiming that she wanted to enter the world of mixed martial arts. She is also open to a fight with Nunes in a boxing ring.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, UFC president Dana White hinted that things could be in motion, especially as Shields will be in attendance for UFC 245 on Saturday:

“Claressa Shields is coming,” White said. “She’ll be here Saturday to watch the fight. I will be honest with you — Claressa Shields’ people and I have talked and I don’t know, we’ll see. I know they’re both interested in it too.

“So we’ll see how this whole thing plays out. We have a lot of respect for her too. She’s going to come to the fight. Should be fun.”

If it does happen, there is no word on whether it’ll be in the Octagon or in a boxing match. But for now, Nunes will have to get past Germaine de Randamie before thinking of any crossover fight.

What do you think of Nunes facing Shields?