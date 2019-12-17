Dana White Claims ESPN Is ‘Excited’ About Zuffa Boxing

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White has already gotten the wheels turning on Zuffa boxing, and more information is expected to come in 2020.

Recently, White offered an update on the project in an interview with Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole. Initially, an announcement on Zuffa Boxing was expected in October or November of this year. However, White admits some “speed bumps” have delayed the announcement. (H/T Bloody Elbow)

“Like in all businesses, there’s potholes in the road and speed bumps that you have to deal with,” White said. “I’m still dealing with that stuff. Once I get all my ducks in a row, I will announce [Zuffa Boxing]. We’ll do a press conference and we’ll get this whole thing rolling.”

The UFC’s current broadcast partner, ESPN, also seems excited about the Zuffa Boxing venture. White noted that he has heard as much from ESPN’s side, and claims they have been very supportive throughout the process. It should be noted that ESPN currently has a partnership with Top Rank Boxing.

“I think that ESPN has been excited about the fact that we might get into boxing,” White said. “They’re excited about it and they’ve been very positive and supportive.”

White has said in the past that he wants to try and “fix” the boxing industry with Zuffa Boxing, even if the prospect seems unlikely, but that won’t stop him from trying.

“It is what it is,” White said. “I’m not acting like I’m Mr. I’m-Gonna-Come-In-And-Save-Everybody-And-Fix-Everything. I don’t know if it can be fixed. It might be so broken that it can’t be fixed. I don’t know the answer to that but we’re gonna try.”

Are you excited for Zuffa boxing? Do you think it will be a success?