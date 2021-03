Up next at UFC Vegas 21 we have a featherweight fight between Dan Ige and Gavin Tucker.

Round 1: Dan Ige tries to push forward, throws a shot that is well blocked by Gavin Tucker who returns with a leg kick. Tucker launches forward but is caught flush with a straight right hand. He’s out! This fight is over!

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dan Ige def. Gavin Tucker via KO in round one.