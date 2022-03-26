Curtis Blaydes called for an interim title bout in his next fight against Stipe Miocic or Ciryl Gane after finishing Chris Daukaus at UFC Fight Night: Columbus.

Blaydes came into this fight as the fourth ranked heavyweight fighter in the UFC heavyweight division. This is Blaydes second win a row since his KO loss to Derrick Lewis. Blaydes is one of, if not the best wrestler inside the division. According to Aaron Bronsteter, this was Blaydes first fight of his career that he didn’t shoot for a takedown.

Ngannou had just had surgery on his knee that will keep him sidelined for a decent amount of time. He had a third grade tear of both his ACL and MCL. That is why ‘The Predator’ changed up his gameplay in the fight against Gane, as his mobility was compromised. Ngannou’s contract is up in the air at the moment as well. He was talking about possibly going to boxing to take on Fury, but who knows what is next for the UFC champ.

Curtis Blaydes has his eyes on former champion Stipe Miocic and interim champion Ciryl Gane

Blaydes called out Miocic who was in the crowd for UFC Fight Night: Columbus.

“I wanna be just like you Stipe, so that means I may have to beat you. I definitely respect the hell out of you.You’re on elf the best in the world, best of all time in the division. I respect the hell out of you.” Blaydes said to Miocic.

The fight against Miocic probably makes the most sense, but it is noteworthy to include that Miocic hasn’t fought since he was KO’d by Ngannou. That fight was already a year ago and Miocic hasn’t been rumored to fight anyone since. Miocic held the belt multiple times, and had battles with some of the best heavyweights ever.

Blaydes believes a possible win over Miocic or Gane would lead to a title shot in his future. He went on to call Miocic the ‘GOAT’ in his post-fight press conference.

