MMA Great Cris Cyborg Returns to the Boxing Ring for International Showdown in Colombia

Cris Cyborg is set to return to professional boxing with an international bout in Colombia. She is one of the most accomplished fighters in combat sports history. Known for her dominance across multiple disciplines and for collecting MMA world titles in Bellator, the PFL, Invicta, Strikeforce, and the UFC.

Cris Cyborg

The Brazilian fighter Cris Cyborg’s journey began in 2005 with MMA, where she quickly rose to prominence. A defining moment came in 2009 when she defeated Gina Carano to become the Strikeforce Women’s Featherweight Champion, marking a turning point for women’s MMA.

In addition to her MMA success, Cyborg has ventured into other combat sports. She competed in Muay Thai against elite fighters like Jorina Baars and showcased her striking power. Her professional boxing career began in 2022 with victories over Simone Silva and Gabrielle Holloway. These wins demonstrated her adaptability and skills.

She is set for a return to the boxing ring later this year in Colombia, but no opponent or date has yet been confirmed. On Instagram, she shared: “Stepping back into the Boxing ring with an International fight in Colombia.”

Fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming fight in Colombia as she adds another chapter to her remarkable legacy.