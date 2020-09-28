Brock Lesnar has had an incredible career which has seen him have a lot of success across various disciplines. The now-WWE star has been the UFC heavyweight champion, part of some huge MMA pay-per-view events and even had a stint trying out as a professional football player.

Lesnar is currently on a break from the WWE. He has not performed on one of their shows since losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 back in April.

Could we see him back in MMA any time soon?

The 41-year-old is never afraid to take on a new challenge, so it definitely can’t be ruled out. Reigning UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic was asked recently about facing the WWE star and said he would jump at the opportunity of taking on the former holder of his belt.

Miocic has shared the octagon with Daniel Cormier in all of his last three fights. He beat the former Olympic wrestler to the title in August 2019, then prevailed in the rematch by a unanimous decision last month.

The 38-year-old will be keen to become one of the best heavyweights in the history of the MMA. A victory over the former champion Lesnar will help his legacy.

Lesnar last appeared in the UFC in 2016 when he defeated Mark Hunt in the third round. This result later got overturned to a no result as the American tested positive for a banned substance.

With five wins, three losses and a no result, the versatile star may feel he still has something to prove in the UFC, which does leave the door open for a return over the next couple of years.

Clash with Tyson Fury Not out of the Question

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was successful in his one previous contest in the WWE and it would be no surprise to see the Gypsy King return.

Fury is set to face Deontay Wilder for a third time in November in the boxing ring. He is the odds-on favourite at 5/18 with Space Casino to win that fight. If he does come through with the victory, as the odds suggest, his next challenge could be back in the WWE.

A clash between Fury and Lesnar would be huge. Both men are massive names in the world of sports and sports entertainment. This is a clash which could quite easily headline WrestleMania next year.

Lesnar is still one of the biggest names in WWE. As we have seen with some of their other stars such as the Undertaker, they can continue at the top of the brand well into their 50s so Lesnar has many years ahead of him.

There is also the prospect of Lesnar and Fury squaring off in boxing or MMA. The problem with that match-up is one of those two men is going to have a huge advantage depending on the discipline.

One thing is for sure, Lesnar is unlikely to be thinking of retirement any time soon. He is still in great shape for whatever his next project proves to be.