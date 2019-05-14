Cosmo Alexandre Ready to Welcome Sage Northcutt to ONE Championship

Spread the word!













Brazilian martial arts star Cosmo “Good Boy” Alexandre wants to roll out the red carpet for American prodigy “Super” Sage Northcutt, as he welcomes the youngster to ONE Championship at ONE: ENTER THE DRAGON.

The two athletes square off in the ONE ring this Friday, 17 May at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

“He’s never fought anybody like me before,” Alexandre said.

“He can say that he will keep the fight standing, but I’m not worried about that. He has to worry about that, not me.”

The Brazilian is a multi-awarded athlete and a World Champion in multiple disciplines including Muay Thai and kickboxing. Against Northcutt however, Alexandre returns to the world of mixed martial arts where he owns a 7-1 professional slate.

Northcutt has previously mentioned he wants to put on a good show in his ONE Championship debut. Alexandre however remains confident he can spoil the young star’s plans to make a good first impression.

“I’ve never watched his fights, but I know who he is, I just don’t know anybody from mixed martial arts,” he says.

“I heard Sage is a strong fighter and very explosive, so I need to be careful. He says he will keep the fight standing, maybe because it is not Muay Thai, but mixed martial arts in small gloves. Maybe he feels like he will have an advantage with that, but I bet after he feels the first kick or the first knee, he will try to take me down.”

With days left to go until the highly-anticipated event, Alexandre is confident he can pull off the upset and make headlines as the man who beat the mixed martial arts prodigy.

As such, Alexandre has enjoyed camp and is wrapping up nicely before he makes his walk down the ramp at ONE: ENTER THE DRAGON.

“I am feeling great for this fight, the camp is very good with great wrestling, Muay Thai, and boxing training with Pedro Diaz,” Alexandre concluded.

“I like to fight in mixed martial arts, and to train in it too, because every day is something different. I’ve done Muay Thai for 16 years already, so training can get a bit boring. Fighting in Muay Thai is fun, but to train for mixed martial arts is much more fun.”

