Cory Sandhagen Wants Frankie Edgar or Dominick Cruz Next

Cory Sandhagen has his eyes set on two former UFC champions.

The surging contender at bantamweight would like to welcome Frankie Edgar to the bantamweight division or take on the longtime champ, Dominick Cruz.

“I would love to fight either Frankie or Cruz,” Sandhagen told MMA Junkie. “UFC wants me to fight this year again and me and my coaches decided that I need to not be in camp so that I can add in more tools and continue getting better without having a fight coming up.”

Sandhagen makes it clear he just wants big names or high-ranked opponents. He is coming off of a decision win over Raphael Assuncao which made him a top contender. Yet, he says he would have liked to fight any of the four 135-pounders fighting at UFC 245.

“The bantamweight fights booked for December were all matches I would have liked too,” Sandhagen said. “I knew all those guys were going to want to fight this year because they haven’t fought in a while so I was going to see how things played out, and I think they did a good job. Stylistically those are all interesting match ups.”

Currently, Cory Sandhagen believes the division is matched up so he doesn’t know when he will fight again. He expects it to be in 2020, and when he does, he believed Edgar and Cruz are the only options for him.

“So that leaves me with two options, either Frankie or Cruz,” Sandhagen said. “They have nobody else to fight that’s going to do anything for them as far as getting closer to a title. I’d love to fight either one of them early next year, but I’m spending the rest of my year working on new techniques and getting better. I have the long term in mind, so it’s on them if they want to wait. I’m doing what’s going to make me the best when I start to really peak in this sport.”

Who would you want to see Cory Sandhagen fight next?