In the UFC Vegas 18 co-main event we have a bantamweight match-up with title implications. Cory Sandhagen is looking to establish himself as next in line at 135lbs against former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar.

Round 1: Frankie Edgar is pressing forward early. Cory Sandhagen is moving around the octagon to avoid it. Sandhagen explodes into a flying knee that knocks Edgar out cold. WOW!

OFFICIAL RESULT: Cory Sandhagen def. Frankie Edgar via KO in round one.