Conor McGregor’s MMA Revolution

McGregor has become an international icon over the last five years. From fighting on local shows to double champ status in the UFC, The Notorious has become one of Ireland’s biggest stars.

However, as much as he’s done for himself and his bank balance, the MMA hero has invigorated Irish MMA. Although it remains one of the country’s smaller sports, it’s gaining momentum not only in Dublin but Ireland as a whole. As a testament to the sport’s growth, coach John Kavanagh opened a new gym in the Golden bridge industrial estate in September 2019. Located a few minutes from the old SBG Gym in Long Mile Road, the complex is an all-purpose training centre that’s open to all abilities.

SBG Giving Dubliners Something Extra

As you can see in the video above, McGregor’s coach has been inundated by fans and prospective MMA fighters thanks to his protégé’s achievements. Inside the new gym, he not only hopes to train the next generation of Irish champions but introduce complete novices to MMA. For Dublin, the Inchicore venue is yet another initiative designed to give locals more access to sport.

In 2017, Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin allocated €2.9 million worth of funding for sport. Part of the National Physical Activity Plan, the funding was designed to support the delivery of sport to disadvantaged communities. As a Crumlin local, McGregor himself didn’t exactly grow up in the lap of luxury. While Crumlin may not be as disadvantaged as areas such as Ballymun, it was sport that helped McGregor avoid going down the wrong path.

While there’s no doubt MMA and venues such as SBG are helping raise sporting standards within Dublin, there’s still a piece missing from the puzzle. Although the city has hosted major MMA events in the past, McGregor is yet to fight in front of his home fans. That’s a dream he’s had for many years but one that has been hard to realise. With Las Vegas offering more in the way of glitz, glamour and exposure, bringing the local hero home has been tough.

Dublin Is a Sporting City

Image: Pixabay

However, Dublin, moreover Ireland, has always had a sporting culture. As well as rugby and football, you only have to look at the supplementary industries that have grown up around local sports. Evolving out of the country’s longstanding love of horse racing, online sports betting is now a major industry. Betfair is just one example of an international operator that provides news and odds on all sports, including Irish favourites such as Horse Racing and, of course, Boxing. The company offers another insight into sport on betting.betfair.com, providing up-to-date and breaking news on the latest Gaelic sports, as well as international events and games.

Beyond that, Croke Park is iconic as almost any other stadium in the world. Ireland’s largest sports area and capable of holding 82,300 spectators, Croker would make an ideal venue for McGregor’s homecoming. Yes, the logistics might require a bit of planning but there’s no doubt Dublin has all the ingredients to host what could be Ireland’s biggest ever event. Not only is there local interest in sport and sports betting, but it’s also home to a bonified icon. Indeed, it’s McGregor who sparked a sporting revolution in Ireland and that’s why a local showdown would be a fitting tribute to a hometown hero. If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!