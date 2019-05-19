Conor McGregor Touts Deontay Wilder’s Huge Knockout Win In Brooklyn

Spread the word!













Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) superstar Conor McGregor was impressed with WBC boxing champ Deontay Wilder’s big knockout of Dominic Breazeale on Saturday night.

McGregor, who hasn’t competed inside the Octagon since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, stays relevant in the combat sports community through social media.

The former double-champ was watching on Saturday night as Wilder knocked out challenger Breazeale inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with one punch at 2:17 of Round 1.

“That was some demolition job at the Barclays center tonight! Wow 😮 #Power”, McGregor wrote on Twitter.

That was some demolition job at the Barclays center tonight! Wow 😮 #Power https://t.co/ZTJ0CbtFPp — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 19, 2019

McGregor praised Wilder again in a second tweet:

Tiocfaidh ár lá https://t.co/meT2vrElQL — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 19, 2019

McGregor holds a professional boxing record of 0-1 thanks to his ill-advised attempt to challenge Floyd Mayweather Jr, who many boxing experts consider the greatest of all-time.

While it’s quite clear “Notorious” admires Wilder’s one-punch knockout power, it’s unlikely McGregor sets foot in the boxing realm again.