Conor McGregor believes that the first fight between him and his UFC 264 adversary, Dustin Poirier, was the least difficult of his illustrious career.

During a recent question-and-answer session on his Twitter, McGregor was asked about his easiest opponent in the octagon; and “The Notorious” had a brief, quick response.

“Dustin 1,” McGregor tweeted as an answer to a fan’s question.

The two top lightweight contenders battled way back at UFC 178, a fight in which McGregor earned a TKO win over Poirier just minutes into the fight. In their second fight at UFC 257 in January, Poirier got his revenge with a TKO win of his own midway through the second round.

McGregor’s answer to a fan’s question could be interpreted as a jab towards Poirier, especially just two months away from their trilogy at UFC 264. McGregor and Poirier have had a hostile buildup to their third fight, which includes alleged failed donations, challenges to meet in the middle of the octagon, and other verbal strikes between the two.

Since the loss to McGregor, Poirier has completely changed the trajectory of his career since making the move from featherweight to lightweight. He has won six of his last seven fights, with the one loss to the former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

After the win over Poirier, McGregor catapulted into one of MMA’s biggest stars; earning double-champ status in both the featherweight and lightweight divisions. Now, McGregor is looking for another shot at the belt against the winner of Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira this Saturday at UFC 262.

The trilogy fight in July is a massive fight for both McGregor and Poirier, and once again the UFC has delivered another massive summer pay-per-view card.

What are your predictions for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 at UFC 264?