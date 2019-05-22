Conor McGregor Knows He Would Win Floyd Mayweather Rematch

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor doesn’t just believe — he knows he would win a boxing rematch with Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor crossed over to the boxing world two years ago to face arguably the greatest of all time in Mayweather. Despite a decent showing, “Money” was eventually too good for him, stopping McGregor in the 10th round.

Many, of course, predicted that the Irishman would lose. However, McGregor still believes Mayweather had to change up his style in order to get the win.

“Floyd Mayweather is known for his Philly shell defense style of fighting,” McGregor told Tony Robbins in a recently released interview (via The Mirror). “He has one arm tucked under and another under his chin, he deflects shots with his shoulder.

“He’s a back footed fighter, and that’s what I prepared for, because that’s what I had seen from him. Then, when I went into the fight, I was whooping him in the early rounds. I actually went back to my corner after the first round and said ‘this is easy’.

“Then he had to switch up his style, and you’ve got to respect that, he switched to the Mexican boxing style. The Mexican boxing style is where you put your elbows in tight and walk forward with heavy pressure. He never fought like that in his entire career.”

Promised A Rematch

Following the defeat, there were talks of a rematch, possibly even in the Octagon. There were also murmurs of McGregor remaining in boxing for the lucrative paydays.

In the end, McGregor would eventually return to the UFC 13 months later where he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, the former two-weight champion claims he was promised a rematch with Mayweather, this time, on his terms.

“Originally the promise was that I fought him on his terms, and he then fought me on my terms,” he added. “I haven’t heard from him since. We’ll see what happens. I would love another go in the boxing ring, to see what happens.

“I know he’s not going to come into my game, but I would love to rematch him under boxing rules again and have that knowledge and my sparring partners coming forward with that style and see where we go. I believe I would win. Actually, there I go again with that fake humbleness. I know I would win.”