Conor McGregor Eyeing Boxing World Championship, Wants Mayweather Rematch

Conor McGregor reiterated his goal of returning to boxing and having a rematch with Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor takes on Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 this Saturday in a welterweight contest. It will be just his second bout since losing to Mayweather in their lucrative boxing match back in August 2017.

The Irishman recently revealed that he would love to face Mayweather in a rematch as he felt he would beat him a second time around. And when asked about the possibility of facing Manny Pacquiao or Mayweather again at the UFC 246 press conference, McGregor responded:

“I would love that Floyd rematch,” McGregor said. “For what was in front of me, I thought I done very well. Some slight adjustments and I would have done even better. I feel I would take that victory. Manny Pacquiao…talks have been ongoing with that.”

McGregor is not interested in boxing just for the paydays, however.

Another goal of his is to become a boxing world champion as he feels it would be a huge feather in his cap:

“For me, an aspiration of mine also is to win a boxing world title,” he said. “I think that would be a phenomenal feather in the cap and something I’d love to achieve in the future and something I will achieve.

“… Who knows? Maybe I will kickstart Zuffa Boxing if we can get there.”

What do you make of McGregor’s boxing aspirations?