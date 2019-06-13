Conor McGregor Dubs Tyson Fury ‘Number One Heavyweight Boxer Of This Era’

Spread the word!













Former UFC champ Conor McGregor is a big fan of heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury.

“The Notorious” recently took to Twitter to praise “The Gypsy King’s” work on the pads ahead of his fight this weekend. After some words of praise, McGregor dubbed Fury the “number one heavyweight boxer of this era”:

“This is what fully committed pad work looks like. Amazing! Welcome to The Mac Life “Gypsy King” Tyson Fury! Leading the game from all angles. Enjoy Sin city my man we are not here for a long time, we are here for a good time. Atta boy Tyson, The number 1 HW boxer of this era.”

Fury makes his return to the ring Saturday night (June 15, 2019) against Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight will be the first of Fury’s new multi-fight deal with ESPN. Should he emerge victorious, he’s expected to rematch Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title in early 2020.

However, Wilder will have to win his upcoming fight against Luis Ortiz, which will be a rematch against the man who came the closest to finishing “The Bronze Bomber” inside the ring.

McGregor hasn’t competed inside the Octagon since October of last year when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Irishman is hoping to land a rematch with the lightweight champion soon, but will likely need to pick up a preliminary win before doing so.