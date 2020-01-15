Conor McGregor Claims He’s Never Met Or Agreed To Train Tyson Fury

Spread the word!













Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has been talking up a potential move to MMA. The talented boxer got people talking when he was seen hitting mitts with Darren Till. He then went on to claim he had spoken with Conor McGregor and the pair had arranged some type of training together. ‘Notorious’ has now went on record to deny his claims, speaking to BT Sport, he said.

“I know Tyson (Fury) has been talking about it a lot. Tyson keeps saying me and him spoke and I said I’d train him. I’ve never spoken to Tyson in my life, so I don’t know why he’s saying that. It’s not a bad story so I let it roll…Tyson is a good man, a great boxer a phenomenal boxer. Probably the best natural boxer in the heavyweight division at this time. So, you know, who knows? I wouldn’t say he is just saying he’d do it and not do it, like a lot of them do. I say Tyson probably would do it in time, so you never know.”

Whilst the pair have yet to meet or speak, training with Fury is not something McGregor wouldn’t want to do. The 31-year-old boxer will be at UFC 246 this weekend and the UFC superstar says maybe the two will discuss working together.

“Maybe we could set something up. I wouldn’t be holding mitts for him or anything. But if he wanted to be trained by me or educated by me, I’d have to see him in certain positions and situations. I’d need him to spar a heavyweight. I’d need to see him deal with the leg kicks. I’d need to see him in the bottom position. And then I’d assess that and send him off. Tell him what work he needs to do and then off he goes. That could probably be something I could do for Tyson. I found it funny that he was saying we talked. He’s a mad man Tyson. I’ve never spoke to the man in my life.”

Will we ever see Tyson Fury compete inside the UFC octagon?