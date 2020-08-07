Following a recent interview where UFC Flyweight champion Dieveson Figueiredo stated Cody Garbrandt would have to prove himself before getting an immediate Flyweight title shot, Garbrant took to twitter firing back at the newly crowned champion.

He is only interested in a fight with me to see if I can make flyweight prior?? When his fat ass couldn’t Make his own weight class in his first title shot?? 🤡🤡🤡 @ufc @AliAbdelaziz00 @danawhite @seanshelby @Mickmaynard2 https://t.co/F97hxEqnzH — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) August 7, 2020

“He is only interested in a fight with me to see if I can make flyweight prior?? When his fat ass couldn’t Make his own weight class in his first title shot??”

Figueiredo had his first shot at UFC gold in February against Joseph Benavidez in a fight he won, however, he was unable to claim the title as he missed weight and was therefore made ineligible.

After the first fight, a rematch was made for the Undisputed title in which Figueiredo won in devastating fashion. Figueiredo has had a target on his back since since the victory earlier this year that saw him become the champion.

Since then former Bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt has voiced his desire to drop in weight and challenge for the Flyweight title, however, Figueiredo recently spoke in an interview with MMA Fighting stating that Garbrandt will not get an immediate title shot.

“We want him to prove he can make 125 pounds and fight someone in my weight class,” Figueiredo said. “After that, if he wins, he can come fight me. But we don’t agree with him coming down and skipping the line and going straight for the belt against me. He needs to prove he can make 125 and fight someone. It would be unfair if the UFC puts him straight for the belt. I think the UFC has to respect the others that worked hard for a title shot.”

Currently the UFC has not shared any plans for either fighter, Figueiredo stating that he believes Brandon Moreno or Askar Askarov would be a great fight for his first title defence.

“I think Brandon Moreno would be a great fight, or even [Askarov],” Figueiredo said. “It’s up to the UFC to decide which one is next. I guarantee you I can tell you right now what would happen.”