Video: Watch Claressa Shields in Her First Kickboxing Class

Claressa Shields appears to be serious about making the switch to MMA. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and multiple division world boxing champion has previously expressed an interest in transitioning the sport. The 24-year-old has also been vocal about facing UFC star Amanda Nunes. On Friday she posted the below video, of her first day at kickboxing practice. Alongside the footage posted to Twitter, she said.

“Lol first time ever throwing a kick in my life! But as promised! Save the criticism, you guys couldn’t throw a jab like me on the first day. To be continued though, I enjoyed practice.”

Although clearly not a natural, Shields is likely to be just fine if she does eventually come to MMA. The American would not be the first female boxer to transation to the sport. ‘T-Rex’ would be following in the footsteps of former UFC champion Holly Holm, Amanda Serrano and Heather Hardy. All of whom have enjoyed varying levels of success. However despite the bravery of Shields in posting the video and attempting a new sport, it appears she has taken some heat from MMA fans. Shields again took to Twitter to shut down people telling her to stop neglecting the grappling game, she said.

“These comments are so funny. Some of y’all saying, oh kicks aren’t as important as learning take downs and you need to focus on defending take downs etc! LISTEN EVERYTHING IS IMPORTANT! WHEN I TRANSITION IM GOING TO BE KNOWLEDGEABLE ABOUT IT ALL! WHY!? BECAUSE I DON’T LOSE.”

