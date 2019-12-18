Claressa Shields: Amanda Nunes Fight Would Be One Of The Biggest In Boxing History

Spread the word!













Claressa Shields has been talking up a fight with dual weight UFC belt holder Amanda Nunes. The undisputed middleweight boxing champion watched on as dual weight UFC champion Amanda Nunes defended one of her titles against Germaine de Randamie.

Speaking to media at UFC 245 she claimed a fight between herself and Nunes is currently being discussed and could be one of the biggest in boxing history. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“You know what he (Dana White) said, that Amanda would do anything. She feels she’s – she is the GWOAT (Greatest Woman Of All Time) in MMA, and I’m the GWOAT in boxing. It would be one of the biggest matches in boxing history. I think that you’ve never seen two women who are young, in their prime, hungry and who just don’t want to lose so I think that me and her facing each other, would be one of those fights that people really see fireworks and stuff like that.”

Nunes seemed uninterested in a boxing match during her post-fight press-conference but Shields believes the pair will throw down in 2020 before she begins preparation for a rematch in MMA. She said. “Mid next year, end of next year, MMA match can happen a year after that.

“It’s just about whenever we get a deal signed and sealed then let me know how much time I have to get ready to get inside the octagon and I’m not talking about six months, or a year but give me like actual time where I can have a chance – I feel like I have a chance now but once we go to the ground and stuff, I have to learn that, and I know that. Me being an Olympic athlete, I know that I can learn a different sport and catch on quicker than just a regular person.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Should Claressa Shields and Amanda Nunes fight who do you think wins?