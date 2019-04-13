Chris Leben’s BKFC Return Set

Fresh off his 25-second knockout at BKFC 5, Chris Leben will be back in the squared circle to take on another former Bellator MMA veteran in Brennan Ward.

“The Crippler” showed out in his promotional debut last weekend at BKFC 5 in Biloxi, Mississippi.

So much so that Leben already has another fight confirmed with the organization for their next event in June. He confirmed the news on MMA Junkie Radio on SiriusXM.