Next up on the UFC Vegas 19 main card is a heavyweight bout between Aleksei Oleinik and Chris Daukaus.

Round 1: Both fighters are swinging early. They eventually clinch up with Oleinik up against the fence. Oleinik reverses and has the underhooks. Oleinik pulls guard but is unable to as Daukaus lands some huge shots. Daukaus lands a right that seems to have partially hurt Oleinik. Daukaus starts to unload on Oleinik soon after as the referee eventually stops the fight!

Official result: Chris Daukaus defeats Aleksei Oleinik via TKO (R1, 1:55).