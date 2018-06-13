Canelo vs. GGG II Rebooked For This Fall

One of boxing’s biggest match-ups is back on.

Earlier today (Wed., June 13, 2018) Golden Boy Promotions head man Oscar De La Hoya revealed on social media that the anticipated rematch between his star client Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin has been rescheduled for September 15 in Las Vegas.

The two were supposed to fight for a second time in May, but two failed drug tests for clenbuterol by Alvarez and a subsequent anti-doping suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) pushed the fight back to this autumn:

I’m happy to inform that we have a fight September 15!!!! #CaneloGGG2

Alvarez and Golovkin originally fought to a highly controversial draw in September 2017, a fight that came under intense scrutiny due to scores turned in by often-lambasted judge Adalaide Byrd.

The rematch was booked for May, but when Alvarez failed the two drug tests in February, he was given a provisional suspension that ultimately turned into a six-month suspension from the NSAC, who apparently didn’t fully buy his assertion that the positive tests for clenbuterol came from consuming contaminated meat in his native Mexico.

For what it’s worth, multiple fighters have tested positive for the substance in the UFC due to contaminated meat South of the Border.

Alvarez has maintained his innocence throughout and has even reportedly signed up for complete Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) testing to prove it.

He now has his rematch that will make it all worth it.