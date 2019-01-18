Canelo Alvarez’s Next Title Defense Is Set

Canelo Alvarez versus Gennady Golovkin was probably the biggest middleweight fight in boxing that could’ve been made.

After having seen that fight twice now, with Alvarez controversially emerging on top, the next biggest fight in the division has been confirmed. ESPN has confirmed that Alvarez will be defending his WBA (Super) and WBC middleweight championships against IBF middleweight champion Danny Jacobs in a unification bout.

The two middleweight stars will collide on Cinco De Mayo weekend on May 4th, likely from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, however, the venue has yet to be finalized. Commenting on the match-up, Alvarez said he has no doubt he’ll emerge victorious against the 31-year-old champion:

“I’m happy to announce my next fight during the festive weekend of Cinco de Mayo,” Alvarez said. “I will unify my middleweight titles against Daniel Jacobs on one of the two most important dates that belong to me.

” I have no doubt that I will be victorious and that I’ll be one step away from becoming the undisputed middleweight world champion.”

As for Jacobs, he has been waiting for an opportunity of this magnitude for a long time. He’s confident he’ll be able to hand the Mexican star his second-ever defeat of his career:

