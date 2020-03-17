Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin Trilogy Reportedly Agreed

Spread the word!













Seemingly out of nowhere, Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin have reportedly agreed to a trilogy fight.

That’s according to The Athletic who state that the pair have verbally agreed on financial terms to stage their trilogy bout in September. The hope is for it to take place September 12 at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. In addition, Alvarez also negotiated with promoter Golden Boy for enhanced (and undisclosed) compensation for the Golovkin trilogy.

The Mexican was initially expected to face Billy Joe Saunders on May 2 in a super middleweight title unification bout. However, with the coronavirus outbreak postponing events, the parties involved are debating whether to move on directly to Alvarez-Golovkin 3 in September. However, Alvarez facing Saunders in June is also a possibility.

Alvarez and Golovkin previously fought twice in middleweight title fights with both results being controversial; the first was a split decision draw while the second was a majority decision win for the former. Many observers felt Golovkin deserved to win both bouts.

The weight class for a trilogy fight is not decided as of yet. Alvarez is open to fighting at middleweight (160) but can ultimately decide if it takes place at super middleweight (168) if he chooses so.

Alvarez currently holds the WBA and WBC middleweight titles as well as the WBA super middleweight title. Golovkin holds the IBF and IBO middleweight titles.

Who do you think wins the trilogy if it goes ahead?