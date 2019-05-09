Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs Draws 1.2 Million DAZN Viewers

Spread the word!













Canelo Alvarez once again proved why he is arguably the biggest draw in boxing as his win over Daniel Jacobs over the weekend brought in the numbers.

According to the Los Angeles Times, DAZN executives were thrilled with an internal report that showed 1.2 million viewers worldwide tuned in to watch the fight on the platform.

It’s not known exactly how many were from the U.S., but there was a peak audience of at least 600,000 subscribers per the LA Times. Yahoo’s Kevin Iole, meanwhile, claims the number was roughly 700,000.

DAZN is also available to stream for users in Canada, Austria, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and Switzerland.

And while there were certainly more than 1.2 million subscribers who watched it worldwide, most notably in Alvarez’s native Mexico as well as other Latin American countries where it was broadcast on television, it’s still a good number.

This is all the more evident when you consider the streaming platform only launched in the U.S. last fall. Jacobs is not really a mainstream name either, though he was the IBF middleweight champion heading into the fight.

The middleweight title unification fight, which Alvarez won via unanimous decision, also brought in reported revenue estimates of nearly $50 million for DAZN according to the LA Times.

So all in all, it was a successful event.