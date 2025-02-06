Report – Canelo Alvarez targeted to fight Jake Paul in cruiserweight boxing match on Cinco de Mayo weekend

A stunning professional boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Jake Paul is close to being finalized to take place on Cindo de Mayo weekend this year — in a cruiserweight pairing of 200lbs according to reports tonight.

Canelo, the current undisputed super middleweight champion, was linked heavily this week with a massive super fight against unbeaten welterweight kingpin, Terence Crawford, until talks regarding a pairing hit the skids — despite a verbal agreement reportedly being reached.

However, according to reports tonight from ESPN reporter, Mike Coppinger, talks are being finalized for a cruiserweight matchup of Canelo Alvarez and Jake Paul on May 3. in Las Vegas, with the event expected to be streamed on Netflix globally.

Canelo Alvarez targeted to fight Jake Paul during Cinco de Mayo weekend in May

Canelo Alvarez and Jake Paul are in the process of finalizing a deal for a May 3 cruiserweight fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, sources told ESPN,” Mike Coppinger posted on X. “The bout will take place at the 200-pound limit (Canelo is a champion at 168 pounds). It’s slated to be streamed on Netflix.”

Canelo Alvarez and Jake Paul are in the process of finalizing a deal for a May 3 cruiserweight fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, sources told ESPN. The bout will take place at the 200-pound limit (Canelo is a champion at 168 pounds). It’s slated to be streamed on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/Kz0cVeNErg — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 7, 2025

Most recently successfully defending his championship back in September of last year in Nevada, Canelo took home his fifth straight triumph in a unanimous decision win over super middleweight title challenger, Edgar Berlanga.

As for Paul, the outspoken puncher improved to 11-1 as a professional boxer back in November in the headliner of another Netflix streamed event, landing a one-sided unanimous decision win over former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion, Mike Tyson.