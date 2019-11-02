Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev Purses: Alvarez Banking Big

By
Jon Fuentes
-
Canelo Alvarez
LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 1, 2019: Boxers Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (L) of Mexico and Sergey Kovalev (R) of Russia ahead of their WBO light heavyweight title bout, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Valery Sharifulin/TASS (Photo by Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images
Tonight is a huge night for combat sports. Aside from the massive UFC 244 card, a tremendous WBO light heavyweight title fight will take place between Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev after the UFC card ends.

Alvarez will be jumping up another division to challenge for yet another title. The Mexican boxing megastar has only lost once in his career, that being to Floyd Mayweather early in his run as a professional, but will take on a very game opponent in Kovalev (34-3-1). The action goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kovalev is on a two-fight win streak since suffering a seventh-round TKO loss to Eleider Álvarez, a loss he has since avenged. Handing Alvarez the first loss of his career since 2013, at 36-years-old, would be a massive feat for the longtime light heavyweight champion. ESPN has released the full salaries for those involved in the Alvarez vs. Kovalev card.

Check out the full salaries here:

  • Canelo Alvarez $35 million
    Sergey Kovalev $3 million (guaranteed several million more)
  • Ryan Garcia $250,000
    Romero Duno $50,000
  • Bakhram Murtazaliev $55,000
    Jorge Fortea $20,000
  • Seniesa Estrada $50,000
    Marlen Esparza $50,000
  • Blair Cobbs $20,000
    Carlos Ortiz $5,000
  • Meiirim Nursultanov $12,500
    Cristian Olivas $12,000
  • Evan Holyfield – Unknown
    Nick Winstead – Unknown

What do you think about the purses for Alvarez vs. Kovalev? Who are you picking in tonight’s main event?

