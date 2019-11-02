Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev Purses: Alvarez Banking Big

Spread the word!













Tonight is a huge night for combat sports. Aside from the massive UFC 244 card, a tremendous WBO light heavyweight title fight will take place between Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev after the UFC card ends.

Alvarez will be jumping up another division to challenge for yet another title. The Mexican boxing megastar has only lost once in his career, that being to Floyd Mayweather early in his run as a professional, but will take on a very game opponent in Kovalev (34-3-1). The action goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kovalev is on a two-fight win streak since suffering a seventh-round TKO loss to Eleider Álvarez, a loss he has since avenged. Handing Alvarez the first loss of his career since 2013, at 36-years-old, would be a massive feat for the longtime light heavyweight champion. ESPN has released the full salaries for those involved in the Alvarez vs. Kovalev card.

Check out the full salaries here:

Canelo Alvarez $35 million

Sergey Kovalev $3 million (guaranteed several million more)

Ryan Garcia $250,000

Romero Duno $50,000

Bakhram Murtazaliev $55,000

Jorge Fortea $20,000

Seniesa Estrada $50,000

Marlen Esparza $50,000

Blair Cobbs $20,000

Carlos Ortiz $5,000

Meiirim Nursultanov $12,500

Cristian Olivas $12,000

Evan Holyfield – Unknown

Nick Winstead – Unknown

What do you think about the purses for Alvarez vs. Kovalev? Who are you picking in tonight’s main event?