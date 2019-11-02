Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev Purses: Alvarez Banking Big

Tonight is a huge night for combat sports. Aside from the massive UFC 244 card, a tremendous WBO light heavyweight title fight will take place between Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev after the UFC card ends.
Alvarez will be jumping up another division to challenge for yet another title. The Mexican boxing megastar has only lost once in his career, that being to Floyd Mayweather early in his run as a professional, but will take on a very game opponent in Kovalev (34-3-1). The action goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Kovalev is on a two-fight win streak since suffering a seventh-round TKO loss to Eleider Álvarez, a loss he has since avenged. Handing Alvarez the first loss of his career since 2013, at 36-years-old, would be a massive feat for the longtime light heavyweight champion. ESPN has released the full salaries for those involved in the Alvarez vs. Kovalev card.
Check out the full salaries here:
- Canelo Alvarez $35 million
Sergey Kovalev $3 million (guaranteed several million more)
- Ryan Garcia $250,000
Romero Duno $50,000
- Bakhram Murtazaliev $55,000
Jorge Fortea $20,000
- Seniesa Estrada $50,000
Marlen Esparza $50,000
- Blair Cobbs $20,000
Carlos Ortiz $5,000
- Meiirim Nursultanov $12,500
Cristian Olivas $12,000
- Evan Holyfield – Unknown
Nick Winstead – Unknown
What do you think about the purses for Alvarez vs. Kovalev? Who are you picking in tonight’s main event?
