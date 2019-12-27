Canelo Alvarez Open To Jorge Masvidal Fight: Why Not?

Spread the word!













Canelo Alvarez has seemingly changed his tune on potentially fighting mixed martial arts’ (MMA) likely Fighter Of The Year for 2019, Jorge Masvidal.

Earlier this year Alvarez and Masvidal’s names were linked after the pair fought on the same night back on November 2. Masvidal dominated Nate Diaz en-route to a third-round Doctor Stoppage TKO win, while Alvarez knocked out Sergey Kovalev to win a title in yet another weight class. One of the biggest stories of the night, however, was that DAZN was waiting for over an hour to have Alvarez vs. Kovalev start, not wanting to go head-to-head with Masvidal vs. Diaz.

Shortly after the fight, Masvidal suggested he wanted to jump into boxing and “destroy” Alvarez. However, Alvarez quickly responded by showing little interest in the potential bout, suggesting combat athletes should stick to their sports rather than look to crossover.

“With all due respect, I always felt that I have no business being in an MMA cage,” Alvarez said. “I think the same, if they came to box, they have no business being there. From a business standpoint, yes, it’s attractive, but it’s not my priority.”

Now, in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Alvarez has changed his tune, now sounding open to the possibility of fighting “Gamebred.” (H/T APMMA)

“It’s two different sports. It’s like if I was going into MMA, it’s two different worlds, boxing and MMA, MMA and boxing.”

When asked about fighting Masvidal in boxing, specifically, the Mexican star said, “For business, why not?”

That’s not the only fight Alvarez was asked about. He was also asked about potentially running things back with Floyd Mayweather, who claims he’s coming out of retirement in 2020 to fight again. Alvarez would love to avenge the only loss on his record from 2013, as he was schooled by the sport’s greatest fighter of all time while just 23-years-old.

“It’s a fight I would definitely like. It’s a different time now. I was very young and inexperienced at the time. And now I’m a different fighter. It would be a totally different result but it’s a fight I don’t think will happen.”

Do you think a Masvidal vs. Alvarez fight will materialize in 2020?