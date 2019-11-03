Canelo Alvarez Obliterates Sergey Kovalev To Win Light Heavyweight Title (Video)

Spread the word!













UFC 244 wasn’t the only big combat sports event last night (Sat. November 2, 2019). Canelo Alvarez took on Sergey Kovalev for the WBO light heavyweight championship.

It was a close fight for the majority of the contest. Both men had their moments and kept each round close, but Alvarez threw out all need for the scorecards in the 11th round. The Mexican star connected with a shot that rocked Kovalev badly, and Alvarez followed up with another shot that put his lights out.

Check out the spectacular knockout finish here:

What did you think of Alvarez’s performance against Kovalev?