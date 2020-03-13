Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders To Be Postponed Before Announcement

Spread the word!













Boxing superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez was set to face British super-middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders on May 2 in Las Vegas.

The fight although not official was due to be publicly announced next week. It would have saw the 30-year-old four-weight champion vying to win his first ‘proper’ belt in the 168lb division. The Mexican fighter previously fought and stopped another Brit in Rocky Feilding for a secondary title at the weight in 2018.

Due to the ongoing disruption to sporting events caused by the Corona Virus pandemic boxing promotion Goldenboy and streaming giants DAZN are assessing if the Canelo-Saunders fight will still go ahead as planned.

Per BoxingNews24 if the fight is unable to take place on May 2, Saunders is unlikely to get the fight at a later date. That is because the sports broadcasters are hoping to see Canelo complete his trilogy with long-time rival and middleweight standout Gennady Golovkin in September. Whilst the biggest star in boxing is also believed to be scheduled to fight Ryota Murata in latter stages of 2020 or in the first quarter of 2021.

This news comes one day after Goldenboy CEO Oscar De La Hoya announced the cancellation of two of his shows scheduled for this month – including the fight between top prospect Vergil Ortiz and Samuel Vargas. In a statement to TV partner DAZN the legendary boxer turned promoter said.

“This morning, we were informed by the California State Athletic Commission that all combative sports events have been cancelled for the month of March due to concerns regarding COVID-19,” Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy said in a press release on the cancelations. “Therefore, our March 19 and March 28 events, which were scheduled at Avalon Hollywood and the Forum respectively, have officially been postponed. We will work with state and local officials as well as our venue and broadcast partners to determine the best course of action with respect to these and other upcoming events, both in California and elsewhere.”

“The health and safety of our fighters, fans, employees, officials and partners is of the utmost importance to us, and we thank them for their support and understanding during this time. We will communicate further plans when the time is appropriate.”

Should boxing event continue behind closed doors like the UFC and Bellator?