The Canadian weightlifter and martial arts expert Julia Budd is an international gymnast athlete. Julia is known for the amazing skillset and control she possesses during national and world events. She has competed in various league events and competitions throughout her career that got her significant success and fame. Julia started her career as a martial artist in October 2010 and successfully defeated Shana Nelson in the second round. In 2011, she featured in a rematch at Strikeforce Challengers and defeated Germaine de Randamie.

In early 2012, Julia Budd was signed by Invicta Fighting Championships, and in her first fight of the season, she eliminated Elina Nilsson with a TKO in the first round. During her stay at Invicta FC 3, Julia defeated Danielle West in the first round. In March 2013, Julia defeated Mollie Estes in a tough competitive match via submission in the final game. Later on, in December, at the Invicta FC7, the Canadian martial artist defeated Charmaine Tweet. Julia Budd is famous across all North American countries in weight lifting events and martial arts competitions.

Since her debut at the Strike Force, Budd showed great consistency, temperament, and potential. Moreover, Julia maintained an 11 win streak at the Bellator and defeated Marloes Coenen via TKO. She defended the Bellator free weight title on three occasions and showed extreme resilience in challenging fights. The 38-year-old Canadian athlete has also demonstrated her keen interest in trying her luck at the UFC stage. However, the PFL management offered the best contract to Julia Budd and signed her until the next year. The recent signing of Julia Budd is considered a significant development in the PFL circuit.

When is Julia Budd Debuting for PFL?

The Canadian superstar Julia Budd is set to make her debut against Kaitlyn Young, an American lightweight athlete. Budd is scheduled to appear at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel on October 27, on the PFL World Championship stage. Julia Budd is carrying her hot red form from the game against Brazil’s Dayana Silva in April 2021. Moreover, in August 2020, at the Bellator 244, Julia defeated American Jessy with a unanimous decision and strengthened her dominance in Bellator.

Sports analysts, trainers, and the entire weightlifting community is looking forward to a thriller contest scheduled in Florida this month. It is expected that the Canadian superstar would try to scale up her potential to start her session at a high. The weightlifting sport has gained immense popularity and fan following over the past five to ten years. The inclusion of women in lightweight championships and MMA events has motivated young athletes to prepare themselves for exciting opportunities.

What Persuaded and Motivated Julia to Join PFL?

The Canadian lightweight superstar was impressed by the overall structure of PFL when she got into talks with Brass. Moreover, Julia was self-motivated to appear in PFL’s women’s lightweight championship as she is around 165 pounds roughly. Moreover, PFL offers great rewarding opportunities to their fighters, who work hard to create a long-lasting impact in the MMA circuit.

Julia Budd was more inclined towards accepting PFL’s offer because they give their fighters the entire timetable and schedules at the start of every season. The firm blueprint of the upcoming season helps fighters line up and manage their professional engagements, training schedules and social commitments. Moreover, the attractive prize money of USD 1 million is also a matter of interest. PFL offers the best services, bonuses and incentives to their fighters who travel across states to participate in different events.

Why Was Julia Budd’s Bellator Contract Not Renewed?

Though Budd was Bellator’s number one contender in the 14-pound class, it was the first time in her career that she wasn’t associated with any MMA organization for months. Earlier this year, Julia fought out her contract with a split decision win against Dayana Silva. Since that win, her contract with Bellator ended, and Julia was a free bird. She also expressed her happiness and satisfaction as she stated that she had never been a free agent in years. Like every other superstar in the MMA circuit, Julia aspires to do great with other companies offering better contracts and opportunities. Moreover, the new signing with the PFL would bring her more exciting opportunities and an increased paycheck.

What Are the Future Plans of Julia Budd?

The most recent signing of Julia Budd would encourage Kayla Harrison and other determined fighters to stay in the circuit and try winning the competition. Julia aims to win big fights and events in the MMA and UFC circuit. Moreover, Julia is also thinking of participating in UFC matches and win top contests. However, the UFC women’s lightweight arena is dominated by Amanda Nunes, who has been doing exceptionally well in the circuit.

Julia Budd is a dreamer and a go-getter who loves to think big and capitalize on rewarding opportunities. She aspires to win and defend the UFC title in PFL tournaments. Moreover, Budd is also motivated to rejoin Bellator and have a rematch against Cyborg, to whom she lost in January 2020. According to the statements, Julia Budd quotes Bellator as her home, which has been amazing over the years. However, other factors and rising opportunities have encouraged Budd to explore the unexplored and search for exciting opportunities beneficial for her career.

Budd is among the most consistent women fighters in the entire MMA history. Her fans and followers in Canada and the US are excited about her new joining with the PFL. Moreover, her debut in October 2021 would make a long-lasting impact on her reputation in the PFL. As a professional MMA fighter, Julia works hard to build on her formidable reputation. Canadian MMA fighters that would be accompanying Julia in her PFL journey are welterweight Rory and lightweight Olivier.