BT Sport Put Together Hilarious Tyson Fury Isolation Clip

Spread the word!













The sports world may have come to a sudden halt due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but as the United Kingdom’s BT Sport has shown, a little bit of creativity can go a long way towards helping put a smile on sports fan’s faces during these tough times.

After what must have been a monumental trawl through its archives, the company has put out a light-hearted clip of how it pictures WBC Heavyweight World Champion Tyson Fury is handling isolation.

Eight days of isolation with Tyson Fury. pic.twitter.com/rWDinG8Da0 — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) March 22, 2020

The UK like the majority of countries around the world is asking people to practice self-distancing. The faster we can all implement this practice the easy it will be for healthcare professionals to get this outbreak under control.