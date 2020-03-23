BT Sport Put Together Hilarious Tyson Fury Isolation Clip

The sports world may have come to a sudden halt due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but as the United Kingdom’s BT Sport has shown, a little bit of creativity can go a long way towards helping put a smile on sports fan’s faces during these tough times.
After what must have been a monumental trawl through its archives, the company has put out a light-hearted clip of how it pictures WBC Heavyweight World Champion Tyson Fury is handling isolation.
The UK like the majority of countries around the world is asking people to practice self-distancing. The faster we can all implement this practice the easy it will be for healthcare professionals to get this outbreak under control.