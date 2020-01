Spread the word!













Next up on the main card of UFC 246 is a bantamweight bout between Brian Kelleher and Ode Osbourne.

Round 1: Osbourne comes crawling out and Kelleher attempts a kick. After feeling each other out, Kelleher lands a takedown on Osbourne. He attempts some ground and pound but Osbourne is active at the same time. Kelleher sinks in a deep guillotine with Osbourne eventually tapping with his foot.

Official result: Brian Kelleher defeats Ode Osbourne via guillotine (R1, 2:49)