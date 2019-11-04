BRAVE 28 Results: Brewin Submits Gierszewk

BRAVE CF 28 took place today (Mon. 4 November, 2019) in Bucharest, Romania. The four-bout card was headlined by a lightweight clash between New Zealand’s John Brewin and Poland’s Maciej Gierszewki.
In the co-main event Poland’s Pawel Kielek took on rising star Benoit St Denis. After turning professional at the start of 2019, the undefeated Frenchman came into this fight on the back of four fight winning streak.
Here is the complete list of results from BRAVE CF 28
Main Card:
- John Brewin def. Maciej Gierszewki via RD submission (armbar)
- Pawel Kielek def. Benoit St Denis via TKO (doctor stoppage)
- Nikolay Grozdev def. Issei Moriyama via RD1 submission (rear-naked choke)
- Dansheel Moodley def. Noureddin Hezrat via unanimous decision
- BRAVE 25: Full Card & How To Watch
- BRAVE 26: Full Card & How To Watch
- BRAVE 28 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch