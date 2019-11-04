BRAVE 28 Results: Brewin Submits Gierszewk

Spread the word!













BRAVE CF 28 took place today (Mon. 4 November, 2019) in Bucharest, Romania. The four-bout card was headlined by a lightweight clash between New Zealand’s John Brewin and Poland’s Maciej Gierszewki.

In the co-main event Poland’s Pawel Kielek took on rising star Benoit St Denis. After turning professional at the start of 2019, the undefeated Frenchman came into this fight on the back of four fight winning streak.

Here is the complete list of results from BRAVE CF 28

Main Card: