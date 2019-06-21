BKFC 6: Malignaggi vs. Lobov Weigh-In Results & Video

Today (Fri. June 21, 2019) the Bare-Knuckle FC 6 weigh-ins will take place.
The card is headlined by a bad-blood rivalry between Paulie Malignaggi and Artem Lobov. You can watch the event, beginning at 3 p.m. ET, here below:
BKFC 6 takes place from the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa, Florida. It kicks off at 9 p.m. ET on pay-per-view (PPV). You can view the event on FITE TV for $39.99.
Check out the full BKFC 6 fight card below:
- Paulie Malignaggi (154.8) vs. Artem Lobov (154.6)
- Chris Leben (190.0) vs. Dakota Cochrane (190.8)
- Reginald Barnett Jr (133.2) vs. Johnny Bedford (134.6)
- Tom Shoaff (168.8) vs. Julian Lane (169.8)
- Joey Beltran (242.0) vs. Jamie Campbell (267.8)
- Wilber Barros (183.4) vs. Joe Riggs (184.6)
- Abdiel Velazquez (134.4) vs. Travis Thompson (135.2)
- Elvin Leon Brito (156.8) vs. Jim Alers (155.6)